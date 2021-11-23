© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I don't agree with President Trump on Vaccines but we can all agree to disagree, Trump has been working hard for America, the Children and fair safe elections and our freedoms and learn from mistakes. Pray for the Children! Sorry about the graphic pictures. Protect the Human Race, it’s not about color, protect your Human Race pray!!! We are fighting Demonic creatures, Satan's Children
https://sherrilynn.com
Our Bill of Rights! https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/billofrights
https://www.aclu.org/united-states-bill-rights-first-10-amendments-constitution
3,2,1 Tick Tock Time is ticking, Save The Children, General Flynn Freedom!
Shop Our Store https://mycbdhealth.com
2 Corinthians 7:1 |
Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.
Jonah 1:8 |
Then said they unto him, Tell us, we pray thee, for whose cause this evil is upon us; What is thine occupation? and whence comest thou? what is thy country? and of what people art thou?
Genesis 37:28 |
Then there passed by Midianites merchantmen; and they drew and lifted up Joseph out of the pit, and sold Joseph to the Ishmeelites for twenty pieces of silver: and they brought Joseph into Egypt.
Hebrews 11:33 |
Who through faith subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions,
Proverbs 29:2 |
When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.
Micah 6:5 |
O my people, remember now what Balak king of Moab consulted, and what Balaam the son of Beor answered him from Shittim unto Gilgal; that ye may know the righteousness of the LORD.
Jeremiah 5:26 |
For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men.
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn