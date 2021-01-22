INTEL: +1 IMPOSTERS COMPLETE THEFT ; CIVIL WAR START DATE 06 JAN 2021 ( START OF INSURRECTION ACT AND 20 YEAR WAR )

DOWNLOAD YOUR 2 WHITE HOUSE IMPOSTOR PORTRAITS FOR YOUR OFFICE OR SHOP AND PUT THEM IN YOUR VIDEOSEVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY IN THE END, IF IT'S NOT OKAY, THEN IT'S NOT THE END, STAY THE COURSEPERISCOPE IN FOCUSAMERICA RESTORED: 1871 - 2021JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERSOn Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12 noon: Checkmate. The United States of America service corporation (“USA Inc.”), owned by the British Crown, will cease to exist. President Donald J. Trump, No. 45, will be the “last” president of USA Inc.Whether Joe Biden is inaugurated and sworn in, or not, will be of no consequence—since the U.S. Military will neither recognize the election theft nor the service corporation in which he would be sworn into. Biden will not be president.How did we arrive at this moment in history?Up Periscope:After the Civil War, the U.S. was in deep debt, borrowing money from England to finance the war, with the factories that built the machines and munitions. Seeing an opportunity to put the United States people on the 150-year path to total enslavement, the global Cabal—the “money changers” Jesus Christ warned about—operating out of Venice, used their agents to assassinate President Lincoln, who would have opposed the deal. With Lincoln removed and the 18 th President Ulysses S. Grant exiting the White House, the 41st Congress convened on February 21, 1871, to make a ‘deal with the devil’ to pay back thedebt to “the government of Great Britain and Ireland” and other entities owed at the time.To consummate the deal, Congress enacted the territory of Washington, DC, be “created into a government by the name of the District of Columbia, which by name it is hereby constituted a body corporate for municipal purposes…” In essence, Washington, DC, became a wholly owned “port” city under the authority of the British Crown. That allowedfor the subversion of common law rights and install the Venice-Vatican-British Crown “admiralty laws” of the seas, putting the U.S. in bondage to service in perpetuity.With the Republic of the United States of America replaced by USA Inc., new laws were enacted, from taxation and the creation of the IRS, to phantom property rights and the “strawman” of bonded Birth Certificates. In 1913, the Federal Reserve was enacted, creating money out of “thin air” with its fractional reserve system to further enslave America with massive debt obligations. By the 1930s, the Rockefeller dynasty took over academia and medical institutions, paving the way for the Big Pharma cartel today.After the two World Wars, in which the banking Cabal dragged the United States into both global conflicts—by means of the sinking of the Lusitania in 1915 and Pearl Harbor attack in 1941—any challenges to the admiralty laws and central bank system were met with ferocious attacks.The short list includes:• 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy for challenging the CIA and the Cabal banking system with a new monetary system;• 1971 President Richard Nixon ended the dollar convertibility to gold;• 1981 assassination attempt of President Ronald Reagan to keep him in line;• 2001 World Trade Center attacks of 9/11 to prevent GESARA/NESARA from being rolled out to replace the Fed.Under the “white hats” in the U.S. Military, they recruited Trump to become president with a half-century Plan developed by the “200 Generals” after the JFK assassination to save the Republic of America. On Christmas Eve 2016, U.S. Military special forces removed the 13black families of the Cabal under their palaces in Venice, during their Satanic rituals. From there, President Trump and his “200 Generals” of military planners executed the final phase of the Plan to remove the Federal Reserve, clean out the corrupt U.S. agencies, and break the yoke of the British admiralty law system, which includes the BAR Association.