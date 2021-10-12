Missing Children, paliets of cash/gold sent 1 way. Narcotics and Asian sex slaves sent back?

When you pay taxes do you know what the fuel that you pay for allows to be shipped, then delivered. These people want to keep track of you.They are using your tax dollars to steal every dime from you, covert you to digital so credit card companies can carbon tax you, tell you what you can eat, and where to go.My Bitchute.com video upload channel:If you do not have a good enough social score in the spy grid they have set up to inform you, and rat you out, your card, privileges, and your limited mobility will all be shut off. Maybe 80% of us will die in the 1st round globally for what they have been planning for at least 5 decades.Music video, links, and more of this theme:I know, I have had a front row seat, and almost was "jumped in" into the NWO gang.. A country with an I at the beginning that has best intelligence and data mining. This I-country has the best data mining techniques, and the I-operative has dual citizen ship and headed the D-org that most controls everything US. The I-operative got one drugged up passenger with flammable or slightly explosive underwear and we all now need to go through naked body scanners. The images on the dark web are one stop shopping for who to abduct and where they get shipped to on the US taxpayer's dime.