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The Pedos in Power are Being Exposed
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212 views • December 18, 2021
Pushed as a conspiracy for years, now the truth is coming out about Pedos in Power. FDA doesn't have time to release Pfizer safety study documents to the public, but has time to intercept medication? Covid Case numbers without context sends MSM into hysteria, and how the media bends over backwards to spin inflation in a positive light. Here's your media malfeasance for the 2nd week of December.
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Kristi Leigh TV
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
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