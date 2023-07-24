Create New Account
Taiwan a 'difficult' country to attack: Defence expert says
National Security and Defence Expert Peter Jennings says Taiwan is an incredibly difficult country to attack. “It’s big, it has difficult coasts and shorelines, it has a population of 23 million people who do not want to be taken over by the Chinese Communist Party,” Mr Jennings told Sky News Australia.

current eventstaiwandifficult country to attackhinese communist party

