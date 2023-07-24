Taiwan a 'difficult' country to attack: Defence expert says

National Security and Defence Expert Peter Jennings says Taiwan is an incredibly difficult country to attack.
“It’s big, it has difficult coasts and shorelines, it has a population of 23 million people who do not want to be taken over by the Chinese Communist Party,” Mr Jennings told Sky News Australia.
