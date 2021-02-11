© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Really, how close are we to the second coming of Jesus Christ?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • February 11, 2021
Are we really in the last days? Is Jesus really who He says He is? Is the Antichrist alive now? These are only a few of the question being asked of me. You need to know the truth so let me show you the facts and evidence!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.