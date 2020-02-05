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FIVE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE NEW NATALIA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
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2 views • February 05, 2020
So after playing several games with the new Natalia in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, here are five things that you should know.
1. Her attack speed is nerfed.
She no longer gains 100% attack speed from items and emblems.
If we look at her stats, you can see that the attack speed is multiplied by only 80%.
In the original server, it is 100%.
Aside from her stats, her smoke bomb now gives less attack speed boost.
This makes her smoke bomb more of a debuff for the enemy.
2. Her invisibility is now range dependent.
If Natalia comes within a certain distance, the enemy will be able to see her.
The enemy will be able to hit her with basic attacks if she comes too close.
And she also appears in the mini-map.
Even minions can detect her if she comes too close.
3. No more sound effect of invisibility.
You can no longer hear the invisible sound effect.
I use it all the time to know when to move out of the bush.
Well, hopefully, they put it back because it really is helpful.
Notice: This content is created based on Moonton’s Material and complies with Derivative Content Policy, Moonton does not endorse this content.
1. Her attack speed is nerfed.
She no longer gains 100% attack speed from items and emblems.
If we look at her stats, you can see that the attack speed is multiplied by only 80%.
In the original server, it is 100%.
Aside from her stats, her smoke bomb now gives less attack speed boost.
This makes her smoke bomb more of a debuff for the enemy.
2. Her invisibility is now range dependent.
If Natalia comes within a certain distance, the enemy will be able to see her.
The enemy will be able to hit her with basic attacks if she comes too close.
And she also appears in the mini-map.
Even minions can detect her if she comes too close.
3. No more sound effect of invisibility.
You can no longer hear the invisible sound effect.
I use it all the time to know when to move out of the bush.
Well, hopefully, they put it back because it really is helpful.
Notice: This content is created based on Moonton’s Material and complies with Derivative Content Policy, Moonton does not endorse this content.
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