VLOG Israel and The World of Confusion

If I were to define the world we live in with one word it would be confusion.

We live in a world of Confusion





You can post the most vile, perverted sexual content online and that perfectly fine.





These Islamic fighters post videos of them killing people and that's perfectly fine.





You can post anything you want as long as you do not oppose or say anything contrary the official Government lies





You post anything contrary to the government position on the jab your video is immediately taken down.





You share anything on Facebook contrary to the Government narrative you get a miss-information box explaining the facts according to the government.





Psa 70:2 Let them be ashamed and confounded that seek after my soul: let them be turned backward, and put to confusion, that desire my hurt.





This applies to both human and demonic enemies. Demonic influence abounds?





Remember the BLM riots, police were told to stand down, let them torch the city?





Teen gangs run in and rob stores and the employees are told don't try to stop them if one of them gets hurt we could get sued.





Stores are closing by the thousands due to thief and the police don't even respond.





Society is in a total state off confusion, black is white, right is wrong, up is down, and the Government is right their in the middle of it all.





Millions have flooded across our southern border and are given everything, food, money, hotel rooms, cell phones, the list of freebies in endless?





All the while our Veterans, US citizens, women and children are living on the streets

