Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Eben Alexander On Afterlife and his life after death experience
127 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


January 24, 2023


A powerful and profound stories on death, the afterlife, and NDE.

Featuring Neurosurgeon Dr. Eben Alexander.

Follow T&H for more thought provoking content


““My experience showed me that the death of the body and the brain are not the end of consciousness, that human experience continues beyond the grave.”

― Dr. Eben Alexander

Source: T&H - Inspiration & Motivation on YouTube


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/LcYlZ7TmNb4c/?list=subscriptions&category=true


Keywords
healthdeathmedicinelife after deathafterlifendeexperienceneurosurgeondr eben alexander

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket