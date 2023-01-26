Dr. Eben Alexander On Afterlife and his life after death experience

Jim Crenshaw
January 24, 2023
A powerful and profound stories on death, the afterlife, and NDE.
Featuring Neurosurgeon Dr. Eben Alexander.
““My experience showed me that the death of the body and the brain are not the end of consciousness, that human experience continues beyond the grave.”
― Dr. Eben Alexander
