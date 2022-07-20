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I Will Give – Chris Madsen
Chris Madsen wrote/performed this song July 2022
Whatever words that I can speak to touch your life and bless.
Whatever song that I can write to heal and comfort you.
These are things that I will give. These and so much more.
The rivers that flow from the heart of Love I will give, I will give, I will give.
Whatever prayer that I can send that fills your soul with Light.
Whatever path you walk upon this Light I send to you.
These are things that I will give. These and so much more.
The rivers that flow from the heart of Love I will give, I will give, I will give.
Whatever time we have together I will be authentic with you.
Whatever visions you are holding now I will vision them with you.
These are things that I will give. These and so much more.
The rivers that flow from the heart of Love I will give, I will give, I will give.