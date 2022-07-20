I Will Give – Chris Madsen

Chris Madsen wrote/performed this song July 2022





Whatever words that I can speak to touch your life and bless.

Whatever song that I can write to heal and comfort you.

These are things that I will give. These and so much more.

The rivers that flow from the heart of Love I will give, I will give, I will give.





Whatever prayer that I can send that fills your soul with Light.

Whatever path you walk upon this Light I send to you.

These are things that I will give. These and so much more.

The rivers that flow from the heart of Love I will give, I will give, I will give.





Whatever time we have together I will be authentic with you.

Whatever visions you are holding now I will vision them with you.

These are things that I will give. These and so much more.

The rivers that flow from the heart of Love I will give, I will give, I will give.