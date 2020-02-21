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Las Vegas Shooting Video #11 "INSANE Footage Of Helicopter Firing On Crowd In Las Vegas"
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3526 views • February 21, 2020
This video from 2017 has to be seen to be believed. Several people reported gunfire at the Hooters, MGM Grand, Tropicana and Bellagio hotels with victims running into the casinos bloodied and shot. Most of those locations are 100 – 400 yards from the Mandalay Bay and not within the line-of-sight of the shooter’s window at the Mandalay itself. Were they shot from above? When this video first appeared on Youtube it was taken down in about 2 days. This particular video is a copy of that. If you think this video is correct, watch for #12 "Las Vegas Shooting: Proof The Dark Helicopter by Truth Tracker”.
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