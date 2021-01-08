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UK Whistleblower: US Senators received Bomb Threats on their Cities by China (Part 1)
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2692 views • January 08, 2021
Real Deal Special Report with Dean Ryan interviews UK Whistleblower from British Parliament. He gives us a full account of why GOP senators walked away from Trump and what Dangers the American people face Davos of the World Economic Forum and China
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