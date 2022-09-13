Mar-a-Lago is a WARNING to the USA!

This FBI raid of the Trump residence is not just a continued “witch hunt” on 1 person. It is a signal of where we are in a takeover, giving us a clear indication as to what/who is next. Don’t miss the deeper meaning of this event, directly affecting YOUR future!



Want to share one of Marjorie’s podcasts but your platform will not allow a link to Brighteon?

Problem solved!

ALL PODCASTS are posted at

BehindTheVeil.buzz/podcasts





FREE COURSES for Christians!





https://KingdomPurposeLife.com/courses





Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Do you want to survive what’s coming? Jesus is your only hope. But you MUST understand how His Kingdom works!





Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!





MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.





A powerful life-changing book to introduce you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. You can finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Your only hope in the troubled times ahead.





https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/

amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audible

Your favorite bookstore





Learn more here – https://marjorielou.com/becoming-a-powerful-christian





More about Marjorie Lou

https://MarjorieLou.com