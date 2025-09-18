BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Americans Are About to Lose Everything—And They Don’t Even Know It
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
703 followers
737 views • 23 hours ago

Americans are walking straight into the jaws of a historic crash—and most don’t even see it coming. The dollar has already lost 10% of its value this year, housing is officially the least affordable in history, and late rent is hitting record highs. Meanwhile, U.S. households have shoved a record 45.4% of their assets into stocks—an even bigger gamble than the Dot-Com bubble—just as charts show eerie parallels to every major crash of the last century. To make matters worse, nearly half of all consumer spending now comes from the wealthiest 10%, leaving the middle class weaker, more exposed, and more disposable than ever before. All signs point to a massive correction that will crush ordinary Americans who have been set up to lose everything. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/

