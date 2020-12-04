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The Hard Fork, Part Two
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9 views • December 04, 2020
https://youtu.be/Hklb036eheU PATRIOTS In It To WIN It, KRAKEN Down On The SWAMP - Updates
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-28-situation-update-nov-28th-art-of-war-trump-won-election.html Mike Adams
https://youtu.be/QfC2T7UpxkI LIVE: Trump lawyers and members of Arizona State Legislature hold hearing on election integrity (the full hearing, so very long—but educational)
https://www.distributednews.com/478643.html Natural News Situation Update 11/30/20. Mike Adams. Biden about to concede? Is that how he broke his ankle (walking his dog).
https://youtu.be/OkVPuZDwHw8 High level arrests and detainment have begun! Be ready for craziness and get lots of popcorn. (Report that Obama has been arrested for espionage on behalf of China.)
https://youtu.be/COmxc6kgR9o Trump Lawyers Push Call For MARTIAL LAW As More Evidence Of FRAUD Emerges, DEMAND New Election, Tim Pool.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 11/30/20 Ep. 2341a - The [CB]/MSM Begin Laying The Reset Narrative, Bait Taken. Ep. 2341b - A Deep Dark World Is Being Exposed, Public Awareness Kills All Protections. 12/1/20 Ep. 2342a - Patriots Knew The Reset Plan, Countermeasures In Place. Ep. 2342b - White Hat Hackers Have It All, This Is Not An Election, It’s A Sting Operation.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-28-situation-update-nov-28th-art-of-war-trump-won-election.html Mike Adams
https://youtu.be/QfC2T7UpxkI LIVE: Trump lawyers and members of Arizona State Legislature hold hearing on election integrity (the full hearing, so very long—but educational)
https://www.distributednews.com/478643.html Natural News Situation Update 11/30/20. Mike Adams. Biden about to concede? Is that how he broke his ankle (walking his dog).
https://youtu.be/OkVPuZDwHw8 High level arrests and detainment have begun! Be ready for craziness and get lots of popcorn. (Report that Obama has been arrested for espionage on behalf of China.)
https://youtu.be/COmxc6kgR9o Trump Lawyers Push Call For MARTIAL LAW As More Evidence Of FRAUD Emerges, DEMAND New Election, Tim Pool.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 11/30/20 Ep. 2341a - The [CB]/MSM Begin Laying The Reset Narrative, Bait Taken. Ep. 2341b - A Deep Dark World Is Being Exposed, Public Awareness Kills All Protections. 12/1/20 Ep. 2342a - Patriots Knew The Reset Plan, Countermeasures In Place. Ep. 2342b - White Hat Hackers Have It All, This Is Not An Election, It’s A Sting Operation.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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