RT News - November 1 2025 2PM GMT

November 1, 2025

Russia's military prevents a Ukrainian special forces landing in the Donetsk Republic where Kiev's encircled forces in a strategic stronghold have begun to surrender. US defense department officials can't confirm who exactly they killed in boat strikes off the coast of Venezuela. That's according to democrat officials who attended a classified White House briefing. Israel's chief military advocate resigns over last year's leaked video showing the IDF's alleged abuse of a Palestinian inmate claiming she was pursuing a probe into the incident. And the UN approves a US-backed resolution supporting Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara. A Polisario UN representative believes the move is contradictory.





