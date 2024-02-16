Burger King Hires Male Porn Actor For Latest Advertisement

#BoycottBurgerKing Burger King In Brasil pulls ad that features male porn actor and gets immediate backlash on social media. Ad featured him using sexual innuendos about his male anatomy and the whopper sandwich. One economist claims Burger King is follow down the path of sexual exploitation and even child exploitation.
