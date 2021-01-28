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Biden's Dead Dad Being Invoked
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735 views • January 28, 2021
You could give the guy the benefit of the doubt but he has misspoke so many times why start now. He brought up his dead dad of 18 years in the present tense. And honestly, I had no idea who his dad was, he could've been 100 years old and kicking.
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