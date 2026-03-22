Ep. 1947: Trump Admin Opposes Wyoming Bill to Nullify Gun Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a brief rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Trump Admin Opposes Wyoming Bill to Nullify Gun Control
https://thenewamerican.com/us/trump-admin-opposes-wyoming-bill-to-nullify-gun-control/
* The Anti-Commandeering Doctrine: An Introduction
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2021/01/04/the-anti-commandeering-doctrine-an-introduction/
* Nullify! Chapter 11: Prohibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbWTI12m0F4
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
#Wyoming #2A #GunControl #Nullfication2026 #DemoniacResistance