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A "Q" Warner: Nashville & 5G - Trump Signs Spending Bill
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38 views • December 30, 2020
Could Anthony Quinn Warner be a mockery of the Q movement? 5G too? Then there's the hit piece on The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani, as well as David Icke & Piers Corbyn, somehow implying, without evidence, that they influenced Warner. What about that spending bill Trump just signed? All that and more in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-q-warner-nashville-5g-trump-signs-spending-bill/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-q-warner-nashville-5g-trump-signs-spending-bill/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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