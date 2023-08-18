BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SAMUEL CHONG ~ “E.T. Thiaoouba Prophecy - Alien Vs.Human Powers & Parallel Worlds” [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • August 18, 2023

A most dynamic and interesting episode of Age Of Truth TV with Chinese E.T. and UFO Researcher, Author and Chinese Translator and Interpreter, SAMUEL CHONG.


Samuel Chong´s mentor, the French UFO and E.T. experiencer and author, Michel Desmarquet met and experienced the alien race, the Thiaooubians on the planet Thiaoouba, and acquired extraordinary knowledge and wisdom about the human races origin, our spiritual and universal connections and other E.T. races. Samuel Chong´s own fascinating story about investigating Desmarquet´s whereabouts, led him on a journey to Vietnam, and he ended up helping him to get his book “The Thiaoouba Prophecy” published in China as well.


Samuel Chong is joining Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, for a fascinating, eye-opening and controversial conversation and interview about alien E.T. races, Teleportation, Psychic Powers, Time Travel, The Illuminati Bloodline families, A.I. and the secrets inside the Sphinx in Egypt as well as “who build the Pyramids” and the secrets of the Bermuda Triangle.



PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!

Your support is greatly appreciated.

You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:


http://www.ageoftruth.tv


AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/

AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv



For further contact: [email protected]


© 2023 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved

Keywords
alienufoet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy