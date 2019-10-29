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Woman Tells Black Trump Supporter To Take His MAGA Hat Off.
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77 views • October 29, 2019
Woman Tells Black Trump Supporter To Remove Trump Hat, Then He Destroys Her... She says "If you take that hat off it would make you look like you had a high IQ...f". David Harris Jr. - Streamable
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