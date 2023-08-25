X22 REPORT Ep. 3148a - The Fed Is In Discussion To Increase The Inflation Rate, Currency Value Will Decline

X22 REPORT Ep. 3148a - August 24, 2023The Fed Is In Discussion To Increase The Inflation Rate, Currency Value Will Decline





The Fed is now in discussion to increase the rate of inflation, this will devalue the currency, game over. The entire worlds economic system is falling apart and as people see more and more they realize that the [CB]s are responsible. Before the Fed we didn't have income tax or inflation, it is time to remove the Fed.





