X22 REPORT Ep. 3148a - The Fed Is In Discussion To Increase The Inflation Rate, Currency Value Will Decline

X22 REPORT Ep. 3148a - August 24, 2023The Fed Is In Discussion To Increase The Inflation Rate, Currency Value Will Decline
The Fed is now in discussion to increase the rate of inflation, this will devalue the currency, game over. The entire worlds economic system is falling apart and as people see more and more they realize that the [CB]s are responsible. Before the Fed we didn't have income tax or inflation, it is time to remove the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.