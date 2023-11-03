Former Muslim Brother Rachid Explains the REAL Reason Muhammad Hated Jews and Preached Genocide

(Nov 1, 2023) Dr. David Wood and Brother Rachid explain the history of Muhammad's interactions with the Jews of Medina and Khaybar, and how Muhammad's hostility and hatred have become massive barriers to peace in the Middle East.
Acts 17 Apologetics: https://acts17.com/
Acts 17 Apologetics on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3NX4VnNuV8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.