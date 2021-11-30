INTERNATIONAL COVID WEBINAR - NOVEMBER 29TH, 2021

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Tess Lawrie, Peter McCullough and Dr Brian Tyson. Attended by four Australian Senators and three current House of Representatives members. Australian Politicians Present include:

MP Craig Kelly

MP George Christensen

MP Neil Angus

Senator Malcolm Roberts

Senator Gerard Rennick

Senator Alex Antic

Senator Matt Canavan

Frontline Doctors can save lives and freedoms and paint the way forward to quickly end declared Covid19 pandemics in Australia and around the world.

With Mainstream Media Campaigns often funded by the People’s taxes, have been shown young victims of Covid19 gasping for air in Hospital



The people have been told medications with Decade’s old use and safety recordsare Poisons or are only good for use on horses.

The people have been obstructed from Medications.



In Australia, John Skerritt heads the TGA and they have actually classified Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin as Poisons; one explanatory note actually explained that it was to funnel people into adopting the Clinical Trial Vaccines (to prevent the perception that there is an alternative to the Vaccines Available).

The people have had a wedge driven between themselves and Doctors.



This has been achieved in Australia through the TGA obstructing Medications and

through AHPRA, led by Mr Martin Fletcher, via a campaign of warnings and suspensions of

medical professionals who have given their honest and researched risk benefit assessments of the vaccines and who may believe the current clinical trial vaccines are not in the best interests of some, many or almost all Australians.



The people have been tricked into thinking they are all in harm’s way with minimal chance of surviving Covid19.

The People have been tricked into thinking Vaccines will slow or stop people from catching or transmitting Covid19.



The People have been tricked into thinking the Vaccines offer the best way to reduce death and Hospitalisation.

The people have no idea of their own risk profile for Covid19; to get some idea see: www.mycovidods.org

The Doctors have had their rights to practice their profession compromised in a way where they can no longer express their honest risk benefit assessments of Novel Technology Clinical Trial Phase Vaccines and where they can no longer offer normally what they beleive to be available safe and effective medications for the prevention and early treatment of Covid19.



As Peter McCullough states, the only court (given the legal court systems around the globe are failing at almost every turn to preserve the people’s freedoms and the people’s rights to choose what medications and experimental medications go into their bodies) is the people’s court.



To this end, our Australian Politicians have never had a more important or more responsible role to play than to help these doctors educate the people to the solutions at hand and the dangers to avoid; people kept so long in the dark by the forces losing theri grip on maintaining this darkness.

In this video Robert F. Kennedy’s book ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ is strongly recommended by Senator Ron Johnson.



Peter McCullough shared 5 key usable, provable and clear principles:

a. Covid ONLY (⁣practically) spreads from people who are symptomatic.

b. Thus, NO asymptomatic testing is needed or is of any value.

c. Natural immunity is much better than the current Novel Technology Clinical Trial Vaccines; You CANNOT ⁣(⁣practically) get Covid again if you have had it.

d. Covid is quite easily treatable when treated early

e. ALL current ⁣Novel Technology Clinical Trial Vaccines are NEITHER safe NOR effective.

NOVEMBER 29, 2021