Blood Moon Coming Soon! Trump Wins 2024 Election. Signs Of The Times & The Dark Day In USA.

Blood Moon and Dark Day coming unexpectedly. An unscheduled celestial phenomenom will soon take place in the heavens. The 2024 celestial calendar doesn't reveal this coming blood moon or dark day. Only those who understand the secrets of the heavens will know the meaning behind this blood moon and dark day. Joel 2:31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come. Joel 2:28-30 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:





The Kremlin has issued a stark warning to Donald Trump, suggesting he could be at risk of an assassination attempt if he makes a genuine effort to halt the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian government, led by Vladimir Putin, also took aim at both US presidential candidates, labeling Kamala Harris as "stupid" and "controllable" while cautioning Trump against meddling with Putin's military actions in Ukraine. US election 2024 live results: Kamala Harris concedes to Donald Trump with call to congratulate him. Donald Trump secures second term in the White House as America’s 47th president as Democratic rival Kamala Harris defeated





Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCltWQE0hw





Evangelical and Protestant Denominational Leaders Admit Saturday Is The Sabbath, Not Sunday: https://savinghealthministries.com/protestant-denomination-leaders-admit-the-true-sabbath-is-saturday/





Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/live/v8jsyTwa3ug





Former president Donald Trump has won the race for the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris to recapture the office he lost four years ago. His victory caps a high-stakes contest full of remarkable turmoil, from President Joe Biden’s decision to abandon his reelection bid to the two potential assassination attempts that Trump faced. Harris plans to address supporters Wednesday afternoon at Howard University after calling Trump to concede.





31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.









28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:





29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.





30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.









darkday.us





David House