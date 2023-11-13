Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Say NO To The Digital Wallet & CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency)!!!
channel image
MyChannel
136 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
80 views
Published Yesterday

Catherine Austin Fitts, financial expert and Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Bush (H.W.) administration, has long warned about the dangers of CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

Keywords
moneynwofinancialbankcurrencysystemaustincentralexpertdigitalwalletfittscbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket