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On March 3, only two days after former WI Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and Thomas More Lawyer Erick Kaardal testified before the WI Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, they appeared on a podcast with 100 Percent Fed Up’s Patty McMurray and the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft where they discussed the findings of Justice Gableman’s final report on potential voter fraud in the 2020 election. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20444
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🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2862-6PM RINO WISCONSIN SPEAKER ADMITS WIDESPREAD FRAUD OCCURRED & SAYS LEGISLATURE CANNOT DECERTIFY https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20444
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