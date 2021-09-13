© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5D Shamanic Breathwork Connects w/Consciousness – Star & Nikólaus Wolf: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #36
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we explore our connection to consciousness with Shamanic Breathwork Instructors and founders of Venus Rising University, Star & her husband, Nikolaus Wolf who teaches courses on awakening the shaman within using these techniques. Star and Nikolaus, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Star, can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Now Nikolaus, what compelled you to also get into this work?
3. I’m Laotian, and many Laotians are Buddhist and also respect the path of Shamanism in Laos which traces back to ancient folklores of “MU” (Lemuria) in the olden days when Lemurian giants roamed. I’ve also studied various shamanism from all over the world. What makes Shamanic breathwork different?
4. What is the significance of the white wolf in your logo?
5. What can people look forward to learning in your books, CDS, online and in-person courses? What is the difference between the three levels of certification?
6. What kinds of services does a shamanic minister facilitate?
7. What will people learn in the Shamanic Psycho-Spiritual Legacy Skills workshop?
8. Venus Rising has a code of ethics. What are your thoughts on shamans who lack a code of ethics?
9. Venus Rising University does many fantastic Mystery Tours & Events all around the world. What are some of the events people can look forward to in the near future? I would suggest the Plain of Jars in Laos.
10. How can people use shamanism to recognize their connection to the source and everyone else, even the people they do not like?
11. What are your suggestions for building a 5th dimension society?
For more information about Venus Rising Association, please visit their website: http://shamanicbreathwork.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Star, can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Now Nikolaus, what compelled you to also get into this work?
3. I’m Laotian, and many Laotians are Buddhist and also respect the path of Shamanism in Laos which traces back to ancient folklores of “MU” (Lemuria) in the olden days when Lemurian giants roamed. I’ve also studied various shamanism from all over the world. What makes Shamanic breathwork different?
4. What is the significance of the white wolf in your logo?
5. What can people look forward to learning in your books, CDS, online and in-person courses? What is the difference between the three levels of certification?
6. What kinds of services does a shamanic minister facilitate?
7. What will people learn in the Shamanic Psycho-Spiritual Legacy Skills workshop?
8. Venus Rising has a code of ethics. What are your thoughts on shamans who lack a code of ethics?
9. Venus Rising University does many fantastic Mystery Tours & Events all around the world. What are some of the events people can look forward to in the near future? I would suggest the Plain of Jars in Laos.
10. How can people use shamanism to recognize their connection to the source and everyone else, even the people they do not like?
11. What are your suggestions for building a 5th dimension society?
For more information about Venus Rising Association, please visit their website: http://shamanicbreathwork.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.