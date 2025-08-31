© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli minister of Finanace Smotrich gives Palestinians the choice to emigrate (most likely to Europe) or starve to death.
If Hamas surrenders: "exile of group from Strip, free emigration of residents, full operational control by Israel in Gaza forever."
If refuses: "siege on Gaza City, stopping humanitarian aid, Gaza annexation."
Source @Real World News
Christ is KING!