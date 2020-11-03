Everything you need to know about HOW CHLORINE DIOXIDE WORKS IN THE BODY

Over the 15 years since launching Chlorine Dioxide, there are now over 1 million users! After its discovery in 2012 as a "medicine" by Jim Humble. The huge numbers of testimonials the scientific research freely available (email me) as well as recent adoption by the Bolivian government, it is only a question of time before people like you reading this, try it and spread the word to threaten the dominance of Big Pharma over our lives and health management.. For details on where to buy the correct product go here for the USA https://www.mms-supplement.com/buy-mms GO HERE FOR EUROPE https://www.activatedmineralsolution.com/shop/full-set-ams-jim-humbles-mms/ FOR THE UK GO HERE IN THE UK it is strictly clamped down IN THE uk and you need to phone… Ellen at PH Health. Call or text the PH team on 07547 157 681 Not sure about other areas, so do the searches but avoid amazon and ebay products as they may not be genuine and could be pre made and have lost the potency. For rapid pain relief from any number of problems including eyes, ears, joints, corns, back, neck etc etc add the product called DMSO as well.