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Lethal Injection 1 - The story of Vaccination (2011)
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24 views • November 19, 2021
The definitive look into the history of vaccination. From cancer, to autism, to the purposeful sterilization of innocent people around the globe, find out why all of these things are perfectly legal according to U.S. CODE, and why the governments around the world consider you no different than cattle in their own law.
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