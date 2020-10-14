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THE GREAT RESET EXPLAINED Succinctly - {Mirrored} Great To Share With The Reality Resistant...
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487 views • October 14, 2020
THE BBC FEATURED THIS DOCUMENTARY AS 'FAKE NEWS' AND REPORTED THE VIDEO TO YOUTUBE...
Thank you to Neil Mcoy-Ward.
Original Youtube video here.... https://youtu.be/eNsW4ssOBxU
Private Mentoring With Neil For Real Estate Business Investing -https://www.neilmccoyward.com/neil-mccoy-ward-private-mentoring-sessions/
Create A Property Business! - https://www.propertycashflowacademy.com/
In this Documentary we'll be looking at:
- What is The Great Reset?
- What is the World Economic Forum? (WEF)
- What is the significance of Davos, Switzerland?
- Who pays for the Davos conference?
- Who are the key players involved?
- What is the 4th Industrial Revolution?
- And finally, could there be a potential financial reset?
- What does all this mean for you?
Included in this video:
- Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum
- Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist who is the Managing Director
of the IMF, which stands for the International Monetary Fund and was previously the Chief Executive at the World Bank as well as Vice President of the European Commission before that
- Bill Gates, Microsoft
- George Soros, Soros Capital
- Bernard Looney, CEO of BP
- Ajaypal Singh Banga, CEO of Mastercard
Regarding claim of normal people in attendance: Neil did some research and discovered almost all of their investors are the 0.1% of the World's Elite or the richest companies in the World.
Notice these titles, Managing Director, Chief Executive, what many people don’t realize is that the IMF and World Bank are not charities, they are also NOT Government organizations. They are private institutions.
Wherever the IMF & World bank go, there is a lot of controversy, as well as, mass protests against both the IMF and World Bank who make loans to developing or struggling countries.
BP were found by numerous studies to be one of the biggest contributors to climate change in the World! (Source: The Guardian, Science Mag, etc).
Why are they involved in the renewable energy project?
The 4th Industrial Revolution is a book that was written by Professor Klaus Schwab in January of 2016.
Despite people screaming: "NO! That will never happen!" "We'll never have brain implants and micro chips!" - It's already here...
What about the Finance side? Is there a Financial Reset on the agenda?
There has been no mention of a financial reset... but Neil suspects this will be discussed, because why else would there be so many financial investment funds present.
Just look at these CEOs, their duty isn't to the World, it isn't to the people, no, their extremely high salary comes from the shareholders, via the board. There job is to increase the value of the company, that's it!
And why are they called investors? Just look at the track record of some of these financial institutions, and you tell me if you think they’re interested in profit or saving the planet.
They are planning a new digital currency, a digital currency to replace the fiat currency which is the US Dollar.
There has to be a fiat currency reset. It's unsustainable. They need a reset with a digital dollar because if the $ crashes, crypto currency would be used for transactions, and the Central banks can't control crypto. This is why I think they feel they need to act NOW.
Which leads to Neil's next upcoming video: The Collapse of the USD$
DISCLAIMER
This video is for entertainment purposes ONLY.
Neil Mcoy-Ward is not a financial advisor or attorney. This video shall not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice and may be outdated or inaccurate; all decisions made as a result of viewing are yours alone.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Thank you to Neil Mcoy-Ward.
Original Youtube video here.... https://youtu.be/eNsW4ssOBxU
Private Mentoring With Neil For Real Estate Business Investing -https://www.neilmccoyward.com/neil-mccoy-ward-private-mentoring-sessions/
Create A Property Business! - https://www.propertycashflowacademy.com/
In this Documentary we'll be looking at:
- What is The Great Reset?
- What is the World Economic Forum? (WEF)
- What is the significance of Davos, Switzerland?
- Who pays for the Davos conference?
- Who are the key players involved?
- What is the 4th Industrial Revolution?
- And finally, could there be a potential financial reset?
- What does all this mean for you?
Included in this video:
- Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum
- Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist who is the Managing Director
of the IMF, which stands for the International Monetary Fund and was previously the Chief Executive at the World Bank as well as Vice President of the European Commission before that
- Bill Gates, Microsoft
- George Soros, Soros Capital
- Bernard Looney, CEO of BP
- Ajaypal Singh Banga, CEO of Mastercard
Regarding claim of normal people in attendance: Neil did some research and discovered almost all of their investors are the 0.1% of the World's Elite or the richest companies in the World.
Notice these titles, Managing Director, Chief Executive, what many people don’t realize is that the IMF and World Bank are not charities, they are also NOT Government organizations. They are private institutions.
Wherever the IMF & World bank go, there is a lot of controversy, as well as, mass protests against both the IMF and World Bank who make loans to developing or struggling countries.
BP were found by numerous studies to be one of the biggest contributors to climate change in the World! (Source: The Guardian, Science Mag, etc).
Why are they involved in the renewable energy project?
The 4th Industrial Revolution is a book that was written by Professor Klaus Schwab in January of 2016.
Despite people screaming: "NO! That will never happen!" "We'll never have brain implants and micro chips!" - It's already here...
What about the Finance side? Is there a Financial Reset on the agenda?
There has been no mention of a financial reset... but Neil suspects this will be discussed, because why else would there be so many financial investment funds present.
Just look at these CEOs, their duty isn't to the World, it isn't to the people, no, their extremely high salary comes from the shareholders, via the board. There job is to increase the value of the company, that's it!
And why are they called investors? Just look at the track record of some of these financial institutions, and you tell me if you think they’re interested in profit or saving the planet.
They are planning a new digital currency, a digital currency to replace the fiat currency which is the US Dollar.
There has to be a fiat currency reset. It's unsustainable. They need a reset with a digital dollar because if the $ crashes, crypto currency would be used for transactions, and the Central banks can't control crypto. This is why I think they feel they need to act NOW.
Which leads to Neil's next upcoming video: The Collapse of the USD$
DISCLAIMER
This video is for entertainment purposes ONLY.
Neil Mcoy-Ward is not a financial advisor or attorney. This video shall not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice and may be outdated or inaccurate; all decisions made as a result of viewing are yours alone.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Keywords
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