Yah's Misfits 10-4-2025

Baptized Into Whom? This week I have the honor of bringing the Shabbat lesson in Brother Ed’s absence. This week's teaching will not be light: it is both a challenge and a rebuke to the way many of us were baptized into Yeshua in our past lives in churchianity. Baptism is not a photo-op or a marketing slogan for religious corporations, nor is it merely a ritualistic tradition. It is a sacred covenantal act where a bride takes the name and authority of her Bridegroom, Yeshua. Anything less is counterfeit. From there we will also explore the covenantal meaning of foot washing, and the prophetic vision of Isaiah 4:1—revealing deeper truths about covenant, restoration, and Messiah’s Kingdom in an open discussion format. This is a call back to purity, covenant, and truth. Come ready to weigh Scripture against tradition.