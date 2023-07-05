The destruction of the enemy's light armored vehicles continues on the Orehov-Rabotino axis, which has been appearing less frequently on the front lines and is mainly used for transporting personnel to positions.

⚡️Marines destroy an enemy YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicle in the Rabotino area

Marines from the 810th Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet detected another attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to rotate their forces and swiftly targeted them with artillery support from the 58th Army. As a result, the enemy forces arriving on the vehicles had to hastily retreat.