Detailed Book - Achievements of Kamala Harris - oh, never mind, nothing there
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
87 views • 7 months ago

Detailed Book - The Achievements of Kamala Harris - never mind

Adding, RT's description from a similar video:

Finally, all of Kamala Harris’ achievements compiled into one, easy to read book. So easy to read, in fact, that it requires no reading at all – the book is completely blank. An instant bestseller, although that might be because people fear another toilet paper shortage.

Adding:

🚨⚠️‼️Urgent | Kamala Harris: I will always make sure that Israel gets what it needs to defend itself against #Iran and its allies.





