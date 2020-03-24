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John McAfee with Jiggy Jaguar 3/24/2020
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67 views • March 24, 2020
John McAfee is a world reknown computer scientist, activist, business leader and cryptocurrency evangelist. McAfee’s career spans nearly the entire history of computing, with McAfee working for industry giants like Xerox, NASA, Univac and Lockheed Martin. In 1987 he founded McAfee Antivirus, and under his leadership the company executed a meteoric rise to the top of the computer security industry.
Always at the cutting edge, McAfee now applies his passion, energy and vision to evangelizing blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption. Speaking to a massive audience, McAfee’s tweets have earned the reputation of moving entire markets. McAfee uses this reach to encourage individuals to look beyond investing at all of the positive social change made possible by the blockchain.
A lifelong advocate of personal freedom, McAfee has been a vocal critic of privacy invasion and encryption backdoors. In 2016 McAfee ran for President of the United States on a platform of Freedom, Privacy and Technology. He has announced plans to run again in 2020, this time to draw public attention to the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution.
You can follow John McAfee on Twitter at https://t.co/hmSjOeLAry.
Always at the cutting edge, McAfee now applies his passion, energy and vision to evangelizing blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption. Speaking to a massive audience, McAfee’s tweets have earned the reputation of moving entire markets. McAfee uses this reach to encourage individuals to look beyond investing at all of the positive social change made possible by the blockchain.
A lifelong advocate of personal freedom, McAfee has been a vocal critic of privacy invasion and encryption backdoors. In 2016 McAfee ran for President of the United States on a platform of Freedom, Privacy and Technology. He has announced plans to run again in 2020, this time to draw public attention to the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution.
You can follow John McAfee on Twitter at https://t.co/hmSjOeLAry.
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