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'Microsoft Ignite' the Satanic LGBTQIA+ 'Woke' Levels Reach Critical Mass [05.11.202]
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31 views • November 05, 2021
'Absolutely pathetic.' - Note: And Sick Satanic Pedophile Supporting 'People'...
Microsoft Ignite November 2021. Microsoft Ignite is for IT pros, decision makers, implementors, architects, developers, and data professionals to explore the latest tools, receive deep technical training, and get questions answered by Microsoft experts.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=microsoft+ignite+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
194,158 views Nov 5, 2021
Memology 101 - 434K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iBRtucXGeNQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Microsoft Ignite November 2021. Microsoft Ignite is for IT pros, decision makers, implementors, architects, developers, and data professionals to explore the latest tools, receive deep technical training, and get questions answered by Microsoft experts.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=microsoft+ignite+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
194,158 views Nov 5, 2021
Memology 101 - 434K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iBRtucXGeNQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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