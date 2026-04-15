Resurrection Day Show

This episode is from the Sabbath day before “Resurrection Day” during Passover week 2026, featuring the April ‘22 interview with the late Barrie Schwortz, technical photographer of the Shroud of Turin Research Project.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

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Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/



