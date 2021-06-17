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Steve Bannon to Brad Raffensperger Stop Whining, and Lawyer Up.
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110 views • June 17, 2021
Steve Bannon: Raffensperger, by the way, dude, that was your job. It’s not Michael Patrick Leahy’s job. It’s not John Fredericks’ job. It’s not the people of the Georgia Star or the John Frederick’s Network or The War Room. It’s not the citizens on this broadcast going to the Georgia convention, the people out there. No, it was your job, sir! Yeah, you can tweet all you want about new revelations, Yeah, new revelations because you sat there on national TV mocking Trump, mocking us, mocking everybody. Show me the receipts!… Raffensperger, note to self, stop whining and lawyer up! And while you’re at it, bro, get a criminal lawyer. You don’t need an election lawyer. We’re past that. Get a criminal lawyer!
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