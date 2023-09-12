WARNING: DO NOT GET THE NEW COVID-19(84) SHOT ACCORDING TO TOP VACCINE SCIENTIST AND SURGEON GENERAL

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/ SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

The FDA has approved a brand new Covid-19(84) vaccine and top level researchers, scientists and even Florida’s surgeon general are all recommending AGAINST getting the new shot.





In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also discussing what the focus for those of us who are unvaccinated should be moving forward as they attempt to implement booster shots for life.





If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth

GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH

Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq

Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/





Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:





Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1





SUBSCRIBE:

BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/

ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth

BAYSTON➜ https://bastyon.com/dandickspft

MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth

HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts

BANNED ➜ https://banned.video/channel/press-for-truth





Sources:





https://news.yahoo.com/fda-approves-covid-vaccines-033432496.html





https://twitter.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1701412869215023351





https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/moderna-approved-1.6963996





https://themessenger.com/health/vaccine-covid-19-philadelphia-why-not-to-get-myocarditis-public-health





https://www.foxnews.com/health/covid-booster-warning-florida-surgeon-general-advises-people-not-get-new-vaccine





https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/researchers-question-one-size-fits-all-covid-booster-strategy-fda





Pfizer CEO Says 4th COVID-19(84) VACCINE COMING…Get Ready For Booster SHOTS FOR LIFE!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/pfizer-ceo-says-4th-covid-1984-vaccine-comingget-ready-for-booster-shots-for-life/





https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-shots-pfizer-moderna





Shared from and subscribe to:

Press For Truth

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/bQg5w9ezaMVR/



