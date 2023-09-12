Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING: DO NOT GET THE NEW COVID-19(84) SHOT ACCORDING TO TOP VACCINE SCIENTIST AND SURGEON GENERAL
channel image
Alex Hammer
4287 Subscribers
206 views
Published 18 hours ago

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/ SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

The FDA has approved a brand new Covid-19(84) vaccine and top level researchers, scientists and even Florida’s surgeon general are all recommending AGAINST getting the new shot.


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also discussing what the focus for those of us who are unvaccinated should be moving forward as they attempt to implement booster shots for life.


If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth

GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH

Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq

Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/


Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:


Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1


SUBSCRIBE:

BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/

ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth

BAYSTON➜ https://bastyon.com/dandickspft

MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth

HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts

BANNED ➜ https://banned.video/channel/press-for-truth


Sources:


https://news.yahoo.com/fda-approves-covid-vaccines-033432496.html


https://twitter.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1701412869215023351


https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/moderna-approved-1.6963996


https://themessenger.com/health/vaccine-covid-19-philadelphia-why-not-to-get-myocarditis-public-health


https://www.foxnews.com/health/covid-booster-warning-florida-surgeon-general-advises-people-not-get-new-vaccine


https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/researchers-question-one-size-fits-all-covid-booster-strategy-fda


Pfizer CEO Says 4th COVID-19(84) VACCINE COMING…Get Ready For Booster SHOTS FOR LIFE!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/pfizer-ceo-says-4th-covid-1984-vaccine-comingget-ready-for-booster-shots-for-life/


https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-shots-pfizer-moderna


Shared from and subscribe to:

Press For Truth

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/bQg5w9ezaMVR/


Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket