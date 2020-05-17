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Canadian Plane Shot Down? May 17 2020
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682 views • May 17, 2020
Canadian Forces Plane Shot Down? May 17 2020. Directed energy weapon, laser style... classic signature.. Confirmed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Action Officer (Ret.). The Kamloops BC area is full of Communist Chinese. MSM scripted fake news media said crash was "Due to Bad Weather." But there is no lightning or wind! Is this an attack and declaration of war on this Canadian Forces plane? What weapons are able to do this? Please leave comments below... (Cell phone footage briefly on Global then sanitized)
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