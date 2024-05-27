Create New Account
S-400 Destroyed MiG-29 Along With US 'GBU-39' Guided Bombs ┃AFU Lost The Center Of KRASNOGOROVKA
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

This indicates that the main goal of the Russian Army was not to seize territories in order to create a so-called buffer zone but to force the Ukrainian General Staff to begin transferring all its reserves precisely to this direction of the front. And judging by what is happening at the front right now, the Russians have managed to achieve their goals. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Syrskyi, is still transferring the Ukrainian Army's reserves to the Kharkiv region, including combat-ready brigades from other directions of the front..............................

s-400mig-29krasnogorovkagbu-39 guided bombs

