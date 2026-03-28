3.28.26 Patriot Streetfighter ROUNDTABLE w/ Mike Jaco, Nino Rodriguez, The World Stage Play

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As the new earth train is rumbling down the tracks, many things are not what they appear to be. Today, the three amigos, McKay, Jaco and Nino analyze the moves that are being made for the public "wake up call" and why