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Flat Earth, DEW, and Deceptive Democracy at UN & US gunpoint
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56 views • February 23, 2020
There is never any completion or finish to the truth- Listen to my talk and just relax, no viewing is needed only your ears and then open your mind- Thanks for another listen- Sub and share if you please- 'CHEERS', wes
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