Gatti Paper: "Micro & Nanocontamination"

"In the 2017 Gatti paper, GATTI. Gatti is the first author and she's coming from Italy there... She and her husband Stefan, they did:
- electron micrographs
- GC, which is gas chromatography
- fluorescent chromatography; looking at heavy metals
- mass chromatography
Exactly what's in every vaccine in the market. And there's table after table after table.
That paper I've given you before is called "Micro and Nanocontamination" (https://tinyurl.com/MicroNanoContamination).
And we used it in Vaccine Court back in 2015 through 18. That's the chapter of Plague of Corruption (http://tinyurl.com/BookPlagueOfCorruption), where we could see how they were targeting certain cultures with these bioweapons & they have to inject them.
& ... it was not the first demonstration ever of transcribing! ... I think we did that in 1980 and 75. Howard Temin: Reverse Transcriptase."
Full Episode on Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4evqyi-doctor-judy-mikovits-proof-biological-id.html
Important Pub Meds on my website: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs
