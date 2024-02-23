Gatti Paper: "Micro & Nanocontamination"

"In the 2017 Gatti paper, GATTI. Gatti is the first author and she's coming from Italy there... She and her husband Stefan, they did:

- electron micrographs

- GC, which is gas chromatography

- fluorescent chromatography; looking at heavy metals

- mass chromatography





Exactly what's in every vaccine in the market. And there's table after table after table.





That paper I've given you before is called "Micro and Nanocontamination" (https://tinyurl.com/MicroNanoContamination).

And we used it in Vaccine Court back in 2015 through 18. That's the chapter of Plague of Corruption (http://tinyurl.com/BookPlagueOfCorruption), where we could see how they were targeting certain cultures with these bioweapons & they have to inject them.





& ... it was not the first demonstration ever of transcribing! ... I think we did that in 1980 and 75. Howard Temin: Reverse Transcriptase."





