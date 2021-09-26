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THE LIFE SHE KNEW IS OVER. BLOOD CLOTS AND HEART PROBLEMS FOR THIS ONE. 22 YEARS OLD
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245 views • September 26, 2021
Sometimes it kills. Sometimes in just maims. More you might like to see:
Sports and the Vaccine. They don't seem to mix well. Athletes are dying left and right
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZJS9XH1m1gX/
"Do not allow them to inject your children", Chilling warning, Vax secrets, Redactions and Dangers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8aQECUt3LeLL/
Sports and the Vaccine. They don't seem to mix well. Athletes are dying left and right
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZJS9XH1m1gX/
"Do not allow them to inject your children", Chilling warning, Vax secrets, Redactions and Dangers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8aQECUt3LeLL/
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