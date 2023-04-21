The Four Last Things (Death) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.84 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Apr 20, 2023





We don't hear much about the four last things: Death, Judgment, Heaven and Hell. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, in this first of a four-part series as he helps us to understand how to prepare for these things. This episode is about death. Are you afraid of dying? Venerable Fulton Sheen said we’re afraid of dying because we haven’t practiced for it. We also share the incredible story of a woman who experienced the violent death of her young husband and honored him by seeking and living out the message of Divine Mercy and forgiving his killer. Truly an amazing story.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 84: The Four Last Things: Death





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sX3BLAUF6fg