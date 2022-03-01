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Cait Corrigan Helping Thousands Escape Vax Mandates
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3 views • March 01, 2022
After forcing her university to respect her religious freedom to opt out of vaccine mandates, congressional candidate Cait Corrigan worked to help 7,000 others do the same, and now she wants to help protect the rights of all Americans by representing part of Long Island, New York, in Congress for the 2nd district. In this interview with The New American magazine, Corrigan vowed to unseat the RINO currently occupying the seat, saying RINOs do not support Republican principles and must be ousted.
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