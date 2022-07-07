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The Georgia Guidestones Appear Not To Have Been Bombed: They Were Hit With a Direct Energy Weapon Instead
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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985 views • July 07, 2022

I woke up this morning and checked Jim Stone's website and his lead story was the Georgia Guidestones got blown up at 4am in the morning. Not all of the Satanic blocks came down, but a good chunk did. I wonder how someone was able to bomb the blocks whe they have security cameras on 24/7 at the Guidestones. Either way a message was clearly sent to the Demons who put these building blocks up.


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Jim Stone Freelance Journalist

http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zp8.html


https://www.foxcarolina.com/video/2022/07/06/video-explosion-destroys-part-controversial-georgia-guidestones/


https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/active-police-investigation-shuts-down-roads-around-mysterious-georgia-monument/SYW477PW45AOBLMS56PWSWSDXQ/


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